Attero Recycling commences D2C operations, mulls expansion to major metros in Q1 2022

Extending its efforts of recycling waste to end consumers, Attero Recycling has ventured into the Direct to Consumer (D2C) space. Following a successful pilot of eight months that was limited to select metros, the company plans to expand it to major metros in the first quarter (January - March) of next year.

"The objective of the D2C model 'Clean-E-India' was to gauge the response of consumers in dealing with organized recycling company with the benefit of doorstep pick up and digital payment to their account for the material picked up. The programme got promoted organically on social media channels and overall, we believe that pilot was successful as it ran for months," Nitin Gupta, Founder & CEO, Attero Recycling told Business Today.

Launched in Delhi NCR (covering Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad), Bangalore, Mumbai & Chennai, Attero Recycling had received over 500 requests through calls and emails.

However, the company was able to conduct over 300 pickup drives where they collected multiple units from each location till November this year.

"Our pilot started in March 2021 but slowed down in May, June and July due to the second wave of Covid. It again picked up pace in August and is ongoing since then," explains Gupta.

Word-of-mouth worked well for Attero's D2C model as multiple drives were conducted in the same apartment complexes.

In the first drive, five families handed over Attero Recycling their e-waste. They referred the company ahead and as a result, Attero Recycling went again to pick up e-waste from the same complexes.

In total over 20 pickup drives happened from the same location. However, not all consumers are aware of the difference between the organized recycler process and the informal kabadi process.

"Most of the Indian consumers are price sensitive. The informal sector i.e. Kabadis are able to offer better pricing due to lower collection overheads and unorganiszed and illegal recycling practices. Only a small section of consumers gives their e-waste for free, provided it is recycled responsibly. Also, few consumers are concerned about the data security of their devices and they are happy to deal with us. However, some expect better pricing for their functional products considering that we will refurbish them," says Gupta.

Attero Recycling also became the authorised e-waste collection vendor for East Delhi municipal corporation (EDMC) in July 2021 and has collected over 4 tonnes of e-waste between March to November this year, which might have ended in drawers or garbage dump.

The company works with the leading consumer electronics and automobile brands in the country including Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Godrej, RealMe, Vivo, Oppo, Acer, MG Motors, Boat, Maruti Suzuki etc.

It recycles end of life electronic items in the most environmentally friendly manner, and extract pure gold, pure silver, pure palladium, pure copper, pure aluminium and puts it back in the industry in a circular economy fashion.

