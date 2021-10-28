Azim Premji retains 'India's Most Generous' title for 2nd straight year: Hurun India and EdelGive report

With an annual donation of Rs 9,713 crore, Azim Premji, 76, has retained the 'India's Most Generous' title for the second year running, the Hurun India and EdelGive report 'EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021' said today. Wipro's Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day.

Premji is the only living Indian to feature in Edelgive Hurun India philanthropists of the century. HCL's Shiv Nadar, 76, retains the second spot with an annual donation of Rs 1,263 crore. With a donation of Rs 577 crore, India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, 64, came third in Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021.

Hurun research found 11 individuals in India who made an annual donation of over Rs 100 crore, 20 over 50 crore, and 42 over 20 crore. Am Naik, 79, former chairman of L&T, donated Rs 112 crore to enter the Edelgive Hurun India philanthropy list 2021 and is India's most generous professional manager.

B Parthasaradhi Reddy & family (67), of Hetero drugs increased his donation by 300 per cent and donated Rs 67 crore, the report said. With a donation of Rs 50 crore, the big bull, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stormed into the Edelgive Hurun India philanthropy list 2021 and is the most generous new entrant.

Infosyians including Nandan Nilekani, Rohini Nilekani, Chris Gopalakrishnan and SD Shibulal donated RRs 183 crore, Rs 69 crore, Rs 50 crore and Rs 35 crore and are ranked 5, 14, 19, and 23, respectively.

Bollywood super star Akshay Kumar, 54, who donated Rs 26 crore, debuts the Edelgive Hurun India philanthropy list 2021. Zerodha's founders, Nithin Kamath, 42, and Nikhil Kamath, 35, debut the list with a donation of Rs 25 crore. Nikhil Kamath, 35, is the youngest philanthropist on the Edelgive Hurun India philanthropy list 2021. A total of 17 new additions were made to the list.