Baba Ramdev's Patanjali launches dairy products; expects Rs 1,000 crore revenue by 2020

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali has announced its entry into the dairy products section and expects the category to generate revenue of Rs 1,000 crore by 2020. With products like cow milk, butter, curd, cheese and more on offer, the company is aiming at revenue of Rs 500 crore by the end of this fiscal year itself, Patanjali said in a statement.

Patanjali has tied up with around 56,000 retailers and vendors to supply milk across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Rajasthan in its first phase. The company expects to produce 10 lakh litres of cow milk every day in the financial year 2019-20.

According to a statement by Patanjali, they produced 4 lakh litres of cow milk on the first day of its operation itself. It will soon start selling milk in tetra packs and have plans to offer flavoured milk as well. Patanjali's packed milk will be sold for Rs 40 per litre, instead of the current market rate of Rs 42, the company said.

Patanjali will procure the milk from around 1 lakh farmers it has associated with for this segment. The company claims it will be providing employment to around 5 lakh people by next year, with the help of its new launches.

The company also launched a range of products along with packed milk. Patanjali will now also be selling items such as frozen vegetables such as peas, sweet corn, solar panels, cattle feed and feed supplements, and packaged drinking water, Divya Jal, which will be available in pack sizes of 250 ml, 500 ml, 1 litre, 2 litres, 5 litres and 20 litres.

Patanjali is still to roll out its messaging app, Kimbho, which was recalled after it was initially pushed out. It also missed out last month's launch date. "We will announce new date of official launch asap," Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna tweeted.

