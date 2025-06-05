Bajaj Finserv block deal worth Rs 4,750 crore likely Friday; floor price set at Rs 1,880

Bajaj Finserv's promoters, Bajaj Holdings and Investment Limited, alongside Jamnalal Sons Private Limited, are preparing to divest a 1.6% stake in the company through block deals. The transaction, planned for Friday, is estimated at Rs 4,750 crore ($554 million), with an option to increase by Rs 1,078 crore ($126 million). The indicative floor price is set at Rs 1,880 per share, representing a 3.3% discount to the previous closing price of Rs 1,943.5. The potential sale is expected to involve approximately 25.3 million shares, a report on CNBC TV18 stated.

The deal, if upsized, could see an additional 5.7 million shares sold, amounting to 0.36% of Bajaj Finserv's total shareholding. Reports indicate that Kotak Securities will likely serve as the broker for the deal. This strategic financial manoeuvre comes amidst Bajaj Finserv's robust financial performance over the past quarters. The company has consistently demonstrated its capacity to generate strong revenue and profit growth, which has bolstered investor confidence.

In the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025, Bajaj Finserv reported a 14% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 2,417 crore, up from Rs 2,119 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter also rose 14% year-on-year, amounting to Rs 36,595 crore. The financial services giant has seen significant growth in its customer base, which has now surpassed 100 million, and its consolidated assets under management have exceeded ₹400,000 crore. This growth trajectory highlights the company's strategic focus on expanding its market presence and enhancing customer engagement.

As of March 2025, Bajaj Finserv's promoter entities held approximately 60.76% of the company's shares, with Bajaj Holdings possessing a 39.03% stake and Jamnalal Sons holding 9.70%. The anticipated stake sale forms part of a broader strategy to optimise the company's capital structure while potentially leveraging market conditions. This move is seen as a calculated effort to maintain a balanced investment approach while ensuring the company's long-term growth prospects.

Bajaj Finserv stands as one of India's leading financial services corporations, encompassing diverse operations in insurance, lending, and wealth management. Bajaj Holdings & Investment serves as a pivotal component of the Bajaj Group, acting as the holding company for significant businesses, including Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. The company's diversified portfolio and strategic investments have positioned it as a key player in India's financial sector.

The move to offload shares is emblematic of promoter confidence in the company's financial stability and market prospects. The anticipated transaction reflects the promoters' strategic vision to refine their investment portfolio while continuing to hold a substantial stake in Bajaj Finserv. Such decisions are closely watched by industry analysts and investors alike, given the company's prominent standing in the financial sector. This strategic decision is expected to further solidify Bajaj Finserv's reputation as a resilient and forward-thinking entity.