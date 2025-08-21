'Balanced approach for Digital Bharat': Minister highlights ban on harmful online money games, boost for eSports

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, introduced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The legislation seeks to impose a comprehensive ban on online money-based games while promoting eSports and online social gaming as safe and constructive avenues for youth engagement.

The Bill defines online money games as those requiring players to deposit funds in the hope of winning cash or other rewards. Such games are described as “harmful,” with provisions to block advertisements and prevent banks and financial institutions from processing related transactions. Proposed amendments from the Opposition were rejected during the debate.

Minister Vaishnaw took to social media platform X to explain the rationale behind the legislation. He outlined a three-segment classification of online gaming: eSports, online social games, and online money games. According to the Minister, the Bill adopts a “balanced approach” – promoting healthy gaming practices while prohibiting those that endanger players and families.

“Online gaming is an important sector of Digital Bharat,” Vaishnaw tweeted. “While eSports are training-based, often played between teams, social games are fun and educational. On the other hand, online money games are addictive, harmful, and often lead to financial ruin.”

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 passed by the Parliament.



The Bill takes a balanced approach – promoting what’s good, prohibiting what’s harmful for middle-class and youth.



Promotion of eSports and Social Games

The Bill gives legal recognition to eSports, which, similar to traditional sports like cricket or football, involve strategy, reflexes, and teamwork. It also proposes government-led schemes and programs to support the growth of the eSports sector.

Online social games, like Think Angry Birds, card games, casual brain games, are recognised as a safe way to interact & learn. The government said it will support game makers & creators – part of India’s creator economy & software growth

Ban on Online Money Games

Online money games, in contrast, are strictly prohibited. The Bill cites the adverse impact on youth and families, including addiction, fraud, credit card debt, and, in extreme cases, suicides. It also flags concerns around money laundering, terror financing, and misleading celebrity endorsements that lend false legitimacy to these platforms.

The legislation distinguishes between victims and facilitators. Vaishnaw wrote that players won't be penalised, but service providers, advertisers, and payment platforms would face strict penalties.

Government rationale

Highlighting the social imperative, Vaishnaw noted that crores of families have been adversely affected by online money games, with middle-class savings often wiped out. “When it comes to choosing between society’s welfare and government revenue, PM Narendra Modi Ji has always chosen middle-class families,” the Minister emphasized.

Earlier in the Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw said: “The legislation aims to support two-thirds of the online gaming sector while strictly banning online money games, which have become a major concern for society, particularly among middle-class youth.”

“These games lead to addiction and wipe out family savings. It is estimated that 45 crore people have been affected, with over Rs 20,000 crore of hard-earned money from middle-class households lost,” he added, according to PTI.