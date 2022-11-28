Barclays' India-born CEO Venkatakrishnan says he has 'curable' cancer

C S Venkatakrishnan, the chief executive officer of Barclays Plc, on Monday said he has a form of lymphoma and will undergo treatment for a few months.

Venkatakrishnan, who was born in India, said in a regulatory filing that his condition was curable and that the doctors lauded his prognosis, with the treatment in New York expected to last between 12 and 16 weeks.

He will have to work from home for some periods and won’t be able to travel, the filing said.

“During this period, the company will run normally, and I will continue to be actively engaged in managing it,” Venkatakrishnan, who is known in the bank as Venkat, said in the letter.

“The matter has been detected early, with scans and biopsies confirming it to be very localised,” Venkatakrishnan said. “I have always exercised regularly and am strong and fit as I commence this treatment.”

Venkatakrishnan, who is now based in New York, was born in Karnataka's Mysore.

Venkatakrishnan took the helm of Barclays a little more than a year ago, having joined the bank from JPMorgan in late 2015.

Venkatakrishnan’s treatment will take place at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, according to the filing.

“We have a highly capable and seasoned executive committee, supported by a talented senior management team,” the CEO said in the filing, adding that he was “extremely grateful” for the support of the bank’s board.

(With inputs from agencies)



