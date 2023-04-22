'Baseless, mischievous': ICICI Bank denies report of any customer data leak

Private lender ICICI Bank Ltd on Saturday denied a report of any customer data leak and termed the report as "baseless and mischievous".

The bank hasn't seen any evidence of data leaks, said the bank's Executive Director Sandeep Batra at the post-Q4 results press conference.

“The article is baseless and mischievous. There is no trace of evidence on the data getting leaked,” Batra said

On April 21, Cybernews.com, a digital news portal, reported that around 3.5 million files of customer data of ICICI Bank were leaked.

"We are committed to maintaining the security of our customers' data," said Batra.

Batra further clarified that ICICI Bank has received a wrong URL from the team of Cybernews.

“They shared a URL which was false. We’ve asked for proof but they haven't shown us anything,” Batra said.

ICICI Bank does not own or manage the said URLs, he said.

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a near 30% increase in fourth-quarter net profit helped by improved net interest income and growth in loans.

Standalone net profit rose to Rs 9,122 crore from Rs 7,019 crore a year earlier.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid, rose 40.2% to Rs 17,667 crore while the private lender's net interest margin widened to 4.9% from 4%.

Its total advances grew by 18.7% largely led by retail loans while deposits grew 10.9%.

ICICI Bank's asset quality improved, with its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio falling to 2.81% from 3.60% a year earlier. It booked provisions and contingencies of Rs 1,620 crore, up from Rs 1,069 crore.