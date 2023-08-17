Bata India in talks with Adidas for strategic partnership in Indian market: Report

Indian shoemaker Bata is in talks with sportswear manufacturer Adidas for a strategic partnership for the Indian market, CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday, citing sources. The report further mentioned that the talks are likely at an advanced stage and the final deal contours are in the works.

Bata India has established itself among India’s largest footwear retailer. Its retail network of over 2,100 stores in close to 700 cities gives it a very wide reach across the country. The stores are not only present in key locations but can also be found in mini-metros and towns with price points catering to different consumer segments.

For the first quarter of the current financial year, Bata India Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.8 crore, registering a decline of 10.3 percent from Rs 119.3 crore a year back. The company's revenue stood at Rs 958.1 crore, rising 1.6 per cent from Rs 943 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"With our strategy of casualisation and premiumisation, expansion in retail network and accelerated investment towards core technologies (ERP, merchandising, among others), we believe the template is set up for future profitable growth, Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO, Bata India Limited, said.

"At Bata India, we continue to implement initiatives to elevate customer experience at our stores and on our website. We have introduced a series of innovations to consumers like Bata Shoe Care Program, Buy Now Pay Later and Bata Wallet. We remain focused on cost efficiency across all operations and optimising our resources. We are optimistic on the demand resurgence going ahead and continue to expand in Tier 3-5 towns, digital channels and make investments in elevating customer experience and brand marketing," Shah added.

