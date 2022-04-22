Bengaluru's iD Fresh Food will now sell parotas in several cities of US and UK

iD Fresh Food, makers of idli and dosa batter, wheat chapati, among other things, on Thursday announced the launch of its readymade parotas under the name Malabar Parota and Whole Wheat Parota in several cities of US and the UK.

Taking to Twitter, iD Fresh Food founder and CEO P.C. Musthafa said that these parotas are now available across 200 stores in the states of New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, London, Birmingham, Leicester, Scotland, Bournemouth, Ireland etc. "We will soon be available in 2000+ stores across all Indian groceries," he added.

iD Fresh Foods was founded in Bengaluru by P.C. Musthafa in 2005 and their products are now sold in many locations including Mysuru, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Chennai, Ernakulam, Coimbatore, Cochin, and abroad as well, in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It is backed Premji Invest, Azim Premji’s investment arm, and Helion Venture Partners.

In January this year, iD Fresh Food had raised Rs 507 crore in Series D round of funding led by Asia's leading secondary private equity firm NewQuest Capital Partner along with existing investor Premji Invest.

Last year, iD Fresh Food had launched the world's largest idli-dosa factory at Anekal in Karnataka with an investment of close to Rs 50 crore. Its fully automated Giant Kitchen produces over one lakh kg batter and three lakh parotas per day.