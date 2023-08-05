scorecardresearch
Berkshire posts record operating profit in Q2, $35.9 billion of net income

Operating profit rose 7% to $10.04 billion, or about $6,938 per Class A share, from $9.42 billion a year earlier.

Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday posted its highest-ever quarterly operating profit, bolstered by improved results in its insurance businesses, while gains from stock holdings helped the conglomerate led by billionaire Warren Buffett swing to a nearly $36 billion overall profit.

Net income totaled $35.91 billion, or $24,775 per Class A share, compared with a year-earlier $43.62 billion loss. Berkshire also said it repurchased $1.4 billion of stock in the quarter.

Also Read: Taj Mahal to Gateway of India: Celebrations of Chandrayaan 3's landing as imagined by AI

Published on: Aug 05, 2023, 5:54 PM IST
