Taj Mahal to Gateway of India: Celebrations of Chandrayaan-3's landing as imagined by AI

As India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 makes its way to the Moon, the entire nation waits with bated breath for its successful landing. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday said that the spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon, further fuelling the excitement of Indians across the globe.

The spacecraft, which is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2, was in July successfully launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota by ISRO, on-board Launch Vehicle Mark-3, formerly known as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk-III. Should this mission see a successful soft landing, India will be only the fourth country – after the United States, Russia, and China – to achieve this.

As India's lunar expedition inches closer to its destination, India Today, using AI, envisions how Chandrayaan-3 would appear during its successful moon landing and how will the country celebrate the big moment. The lander is due to reach the Moon on 23-24 August.

From space themed light show at Taj Mahal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrating with ISRO scientists, the imaginary landing of Chandrayaan-3 is full of dramatic scenes. Let's take a look at the various scenarios:

Chandrayaan-3's Lunar Odyssey Captured by AI Imagination

India Gate Alive with Celebration as Chandrayaan-3 Touches Moon

Mumbai's Skyline Painted with Celebration at the Gateway of India

Moon Magic Takes to the Streets: Carnival-Themed Festivities Light Up India's Lanes

Locals Reverence Moon Landing Achievement: Golden Temple Basks in Festive Atmosphere

PM Narendra Modi Joins ISRO Scientists to Commemorate Satellite Landing Triumph

Taj Mahal Illuminated: Space-Themed Celebration Casts a Radiant Glow

Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up mission after the crash-landing of Chandrayaan-2 in September 2019 due to a software glitch. Learning from its past instance, ISRO has implemented several improvements in Chandrayaan-3 in order to ensure success this time.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon since its launch on July 14, ISRO said on Friday.

Over five moves in the three weeks since, ISRO has been lifting the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbits farther and farther away from Earth. Then, on August 1 in a key manoeuvre -- a slingshot move -- the craft was sent successfully towards the Moon from Earth's orbit.

On Saturday, in another crucial manoeuvre the spacecraft will be injected into Moon's orbit.

The Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) is set for around 7 pm on August 5, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said on Friday.

"14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation," PM Modi tweeted on the launch day.

