Bharat Forge subsidiary to sign pact to make 105-mm, 155-mm howitzers

Bharat Forge has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems will sign an agreement with US-based defence companies for the development and production of artillery gun platforms.

The collaboration with AM General and Mandus Group will "address the requirement of modern armies of the world in an evolving combat scenario equipping them with compact, robust, light weight, ruggedized, mobile, all weather, all terrain 105mm and 155mm next generation artillery gun platforms".

In an exchange filing, the company said, “As the battlefield changes with near peer adversaries, there is increasing demand for modern light artillery systems with enhanced firepower, precision strike, tactical mobility, and command & control capabilities,” adding that “These next-gen artillery platforms will feature disruptive technology, responsive and survivable fires, transportability, added lethality, and will optimize crew size due to less logistics requirements. The 105-mm and 155-mm howitzer to be offered will deliver firepower and mobility while remaining lightweight and modular."

“This strategic collaboration aims to co-develop and co-produce the most versatile and innovative weapon systems,” said Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Forge.

“AM General and Mandus Group are looking forward to exploring this collaboration with Kalyani and Bharat Forge to ultimately deliver advanced mobile artillery capabilities,” said John Chadbourne, AM General EVP for Business Development, adding that “A partnership like this is a testament to our company’s commitment to be responsive and dynamic as the battlefield evolves.”

AM General is an engineering and manufacturing company providing specialised vehicles for military and commercial requirements. Mandus Group specialises in artillery solutions, logistics, support and repair.