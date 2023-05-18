BharatPe appoints Sandeep Indurkar as Chief Business Officer of banking, alliances

Fintech firm BharatPe on Thursday said it has appointed Sandeep Indurkar as its Chief Business Officer of banking and alliances.

Sandeep will be working under Nalin Negi, CFO and interim CEO of BharatPe. He will lead all banking-related partnerships at BharatPe.

He will also lead the P&L for BharatSwipe, the company’s POS business as well as the roll-out of BharatPe Speaker across markets.

Nalin Negi, CFO and Interim CEO of BharatPe said, “I welcome Sandeep to BharatPe and look forward to partnering with him in building BharatPe as India’s most preferred fintech company.”

“While we continue to scale our lending business and address the credit gap for merchants, it becomes important for us to focus a lot more on building future ready payment products, to be ahead of the game,” Negi added.

He also said that Sandeep’s in-depth understanding of banking services as well as new-age banking products like digital banking and digital payments will be instrumental in BharatPe's next phase of growth as it builds "cutting edge payment products for offline as well as online merchants and consumers".

Sandeep Indurkar is a seasoned financial services professional with over 18 years of experience in the banking sector. Before joining BharatPe, Indurkar worked at ICICI Bank for 18 years, where he was leading the digital transformation agenda.

“BharatPe has been a market disruptor from day one and one of the key enablers for driving digital payment acceptance ecosystem across offline merchant community. With its innovative products, it has been able to bring millions of offline merchants under the ambit of the digital economy,” Indurkar said.

“The company has also done stupendous work in addressing the credit gap for offline retailers and kirana store owners across the country. I am excited to join this young company and be a part of its next phase,” he added.

