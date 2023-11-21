BharatPe's Ashneer Grover, wife Madhuri Jain to appear before Delhi Police's EOW today

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover on Tuesday will appear before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police for questioning. The couple will be questioned in connection with the ongoing probe in an alleged Rs 81 crore fraud case. The couple was asked to appear at the EOW's office in Delhi's Mandir Marg on November 21 in connection with the probe, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

The news followed Grover's post on X, wherein he confirmed that he and his wife were stopped at the Delhi airport on Thursday when they were travelling to New York. He also said that he did not receive any information from the agency till Friday. Grover further noted that he got to know about the look out circular against him and his wife seven hours after returning from the airport.

"I was going to US from 16-23 November. At immigraiton, they said LoC laga hua hai sir- EOW se check kar ke batate hain (Look out circular has been issued and we will update you after checking with EOW). I found it strange as have travelled 4 times internationally since FIR filed in May-- never been a problem and I had not even been summoned once. Flight left in meantime anyways-- EOW folks directed immigration to let us out so that we can return home," he said.

EOW officials, however, told the news agency that the couple was stopped at the airport after a lookout circular was issued against them. In May this year, the EOW filed an FIR against Grover, Madhuri Jain and their family members Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain in the alleged Rs 81 crore fraud case.

The fintech company was in the news last year when Grover was accused of using abusive language and intimidating a Kotak Group employee. Grover was reportedly upset over failing to secure an allotment and funding for the Nykaa IPO.

Later, BharatPe appointed Alvarez and Marsal, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and PwC to conduct a corporate governance review and determine whether Grover committed wilful misconduct. Following this, Grover and Madhuri were let go from the company and its board.

The company in May last year said after a detailed review that it had decided to cut down Grover's restricted shares and take action against employees involved in misconduct.

In December 2022, the company filed a 2,800 page-long civil lawsuit against Grover with the Delhi High Court. The company sought up to Rs 88.67 crore in damages for alleged cheating and embezzlement of funds.

BharatPe accused Grover and family of causing damages worth about Rs 81.30 crore via illegitimate payments to bogus HR consultants, inflated and undue payments through passthrough vendors connected to the accused, sham input tax credit (ITC) transactions and payment of penalty to GST authorities, illegal payment to travel agencies, forged invoices by Madhuri Jain and destruction of evidence.

If found guilty and convicted, Grover, Madhuri and others named can face upto 10 years of life imprisonment.

