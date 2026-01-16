Bharti Airtel, Tata group seek equitable treatment on AGR dues as Vodafone Idea: Report

Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices (TTSL) and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (TTML), are reportedly seeking equitable treatment over adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities after the government’s decision to grant Vodafone Idea (Vi) a 10-year moratorium on its dues. The push comes as industry players consider collective representation to ensure that all operators face the same terms as Vi, which recently secured a significant debt holiday from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on its Rs 87,695 crore liabilities.

According to a report in The Economic Times, executives from the companies state that repayment installments for Airtel and the Tata units are scheduled to begin this March, while Vi’s obligations have been frozen until 2035, creating a disparity in the regulatory approach.

The government’s selective relief for Vi has prompted Airtel and the Tata entities to review potential legal and procedural routes to achieve parity, the report stated. The companies have paused payments until a fair framework is established.

Airtel faces AGR liabilities totalling Rs 48,103 crore, while TTSL and TTML collectively owe Rs 19,259 crore. In comparison, Vi’s relief provides it with significant financial breathing space, allowing it to focus on stabilising operations and investing in its networks.

The initial four-year moratorium, introduced by the government in September 2021, allowed all telecom operators to defer AGR payments until FY26, while protecting the net present value of dues and accruing compounded annual interest. The moratorium concluded in FY25, requiring companies to commence six annual installments before the end of FY26. The measure was designed to support operators in maintaining financial stability and investing in network infrastructure.

The Supreme Court, in its November 2025 decision, declined to intervene in the government’s policy decision regarding Vi’s relief, citing Vi’s precarious financial position and the wider interest of preserving competition. This left open the possibility for other operators to petition for similar relief, but confirmed the issue was ultimately subject to government discretion.