Big changes at Accenture India: Rekha M. Menon retires, Ajay Vij, Sandeep Dutta to take over

Accenture, the leading global professional services company, has appointed new leadership for India. As Rekha M. Menon, Senior Managing Director and Chairperson for Accenture in India, retires after 20-years at the company, Accenture has appointed Ajay Vij as the Country Managing Director, and Sandeep Dutta will take over as the lead for Accenture's India Market Unit.

Menon joined BT’s Most Powerful Women Hall of Fame (an exclusive club of seven-time winners of the MPW awards) in 2021. During her tenure, Menon held various roles across Accenture’s growth markets and played an active role in growing Accenture’s business, strengthening the company’s presence in its communities and building relationships with key stakeholders including industry, government, and clients. She pioneered the India corporate citizenship strategy and championed the company’s inclusion and diversity agenda. Now, the primary responsibilities of the Chairperson will be undertaken by the new appointees.

As Country Managing Director, Ajay Vij will be responsible for expanding his current responsibilities as Corporate Services & Sustainability lead for India to provide overall leadership and drive coordinated decision-making for key company priorities. Sandeep Dutta, the India Sales Lead, will now lead Accenture’s India Market Unit, serving as the company's India business lead and would be responsible for driving business and operations in the domestic market, focusing on growth, market differentiation, and clients. In an expansion of this role, Dutta will now also be responsible for working with the local business communities and representing Accenture within the local industry and trade bodies.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Rekha for her more than two decades of extraordinary leadership. She helped build a strong foundation for Accenture in India across many aspects of our business and leaves behind an outstanding legacy of accomplishments and impact for our clients, our people and our communities,” said Leonardo Framil, Accenture’s Chief Executive Officer for Growth Markets.

“I would also like to congratulate Ajay and Sandeep on their well-earned appointments and new responsibilities. I and our entire Global Management Committee look forward to working closely with them to create significant value for our clients, people and communities in India and those clients we serve around the world," he added.

Accenture is a talent and innovation-led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries.

Also read: Rekha M. Menon: Humanity at Her Core