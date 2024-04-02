'Big gaps in...': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath says WFH 'detrimental' for critical roles

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath stepped into the work from home debate, saying the concept of remote office did not work for some of his employees.

"Work from home works well for support roles given the structured nature of the work. But for tech, business, and decision making teams, it has been detrimental, primarily due to the big gaps in remote communication," he wrote in a post on X.

Kamath rooted for the hybrid model. "The change has been dramatically positive to say the least," he wrote.

Kamath shared a blog post written by Zerodha CTO Kailash Nad, who said remote work needed “specific” skill sets.

All of us at @zerodhaonline went fully remote during the pandemic lockdown in 2020. While it's been great for some, it hasn't been for others. In this post, K explains why it didn't work for everybody at Zerodha.



“The hard lesson we learnt is that effective, long term remote work requires specific skill sets and DNA to pull off,” he wrote in his lengthy blog post, further mentioning that Zerodha did not hire anyone with the skills or traits required to work from home.

The post divided social media. While some backed Kamath’s argument, others challenged it.

A user commented, “I would never advise the young graduates for permanent WFH, as they miss a lots of learning which they can get just by observing their colleagues and seniors in office.”

Another user wrote, “There are people who work like a beast in WFH. It’s mostly dependant on person. There is no clear winner between WFH and WFO.”

