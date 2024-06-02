Bina Modi's security officer accuses Samir of assault in new twist to Godfrey Phillips feud

The ongoing feud over KK Modi's Rs 11,000-crore fortune took a fresh turn after Bina Modi's personal security officer (PSO) filed a counter-complaint against Samir Modi, alleging assault.

The fresh charge follows Samir Modi’s accusation that his mother, Bina, orchestrated an attack on him to gain leverage in the property dispute.

The PSO's complaint, lodged on May 31, claims that Samir attempted to force his way into an audit meeting for which he was not invited. Samir, who is the executive director of Godfrey Phillips, allegedly arrived an hour before the scheduled board meeting and tried to enter the room despite not being a member of the audit committee.

"Mr. Modi aggressively grabbed me by the collar, physically assaulted me, and tried to force his way into the meeting," the PSO said in his complaint. The security official has submitted CCTV footage to the police to support his allegations.

The counter-complaint adds a new layer to the already complex feud within the Modi family. Samir Modi has accused his mother’s security personnel and employees of Godfrey Phillips of causing him "grievous hurt" during his attempt to attend the meeting.

According to his complaint to the Delhi Police, he was pushed by the PSO, resulting in a broken finger. BT could not independently verify the claim. The altercation underscores a deepening rift within the family over the late industrialist's vast estate. Samir Modi has taken his mother to the Supreme Court, challenging her management of the family’s assets. The inheritance in question includes nearly 50% of the shares in Godfrey Phillips, valued at over Rs 5,500 crore, along with stakes in other Modi group companies.