Biocon Biologics takes over biosimilars business from Viatris in over 70 countries

Expanding its footprint in the emerging markets, Biocon Biologics, an arm of biopharmaceutical company major Biocon, on Wednesday announced that it has completed the integration of the biosimilars business acquired from American pharma company Viatris in over 70 countries.

In November 2022, Biocon Biologics acquired Viatris’ biosimilars business. Effective July 1, 2023, the integration marks the first phase of transitioning Viatris’ operations to Biocon Biologics.

A biosimilar is a type of biological product that closely resembles an already approved reference biological product, also known as the originator or reference product. The purpose of developing biosimilars is to achieve similar levels of efficacy, safety, and quality as the reference product.

The existing portfolio of commercialised biosimilars, which includes bTrastuzumab, bPegfilgrastim, bBevacizumab, bGlargine, bAspart, bAdalimumab, and bEtanercept, previously managed by Viatris in these markets, is now part of Biocon Biologics' commercial organization.

“Biocon Biologics, in collaboration with partners, will now lead commercial operations in these markets, expanding access to patients with their differentiated portfolio of high-quality biosimilars,” Shreehas Tambe, CEO and Managing Director of Biocon Biologics said.

Biocon Biologics aims to collaborate with existing and new partners to expand its presence and strengthen its business in these countries. Leveraging their R&D capabilities, high-quality manufacturing, supply chain excellence, and commercial and regulatory expertise, Biocon Biologics aims to provide broader access to a diverse portfolio of biosimilars, meet patients' needs, and establish trusted partnerships within the healthcare community in these markets, the company said in a statement.

“This transition will enable Biocon Biologics to expand the geographic reach of its existing biosimilars portfolio and future pipeline, leveraging Viatris' sales infrastructure and local market expertise,” Susheel Umesh, Chief Commercial Officer - Emerging Markets at Biocon Biologics said.

“Collaborating closely with key stakeholders in these markets will ensure a reliable supply of biosimilars, capitalize on the growing global biosimilars opportunity, and meet the needs of patients who require these treatments the most,” he said.

Biocon Biologics said that all biosimilar products previously commercialized by Viatris, such as bGlargine (Semglee), bPegfilgrastim (Fulphila), bTrastuzumab (Ogivri), bBevacizumab (Abevmy), and the inlicensed product bAdalimumab (Hulio), will continue to serve patients' needs. Most of these products have been co-developed with Biocon Biologics and manufactured at their facilities in India and Malaysia. The diverse portfolio covers key therapeutic areas, including cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases.

The need for biosimilars in Emerging Markets is crucial due to the increasing prevalence of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) as the leading cause of death and disability. A significant number of premature deaths from NCDs occur in low- and middle-income countries, where biologic therapies have had transformative effects, especially in cancer, diabetes, and immunology. Biosimilars offer an immense opportunity to provide affordable access to these advanced therapies.

By expanding access to cost-effective biosimilars, Biocon Biologics aims to contribute to the achievement of Target 3.4 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, which focuses on reducing premature mortality from non-communicable diseases through prevention and treatment, the company said in a statement.