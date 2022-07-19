Brand enablement company AnyMind raises $29.4 mn in series D round

End-to-end brand enablement company AnyMind Group has raised $29.4 million in its series D funding round, taking its total funding so far to $91.7 million. New investors like JIC Venture Growth Investments, Japan Post Investment Corporation, Nomura SPARX Investment and PROTO Ventures as well as existing investor Mitsubishi UFJ Capital participated in the funding round.

Besides this, the Singapore-based company has also received a $7.2 million credit facility from Tokyo-headquartered Mizuho Bank for future use. The company’s series C stock was issued for acquiring the cross-border marketing company ENGAWA in January 2021, as per the company.

These funds will be utilised to fund the company’s future mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in Japan and other places internationally and also to bolster its advancement in the commerce enablement space.

Commenting on the latest fundraise, AnyMind Group CEO and co-founder Kosuke Sogo noted, “We will continue to grow our business at a pace that matches our ambitions, look towards expanding our capabilities through M&A, and strengthen our investment and profit structure for growth, as we continue to become the next-generation infrastructure for commerce in Asia.”

AnyMind Group has acquired seven companies so far from Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand and India. These acquisitions were made keeping one of the following objectives in mind: to acqui-hire a company’s leadership, expand into new businesses or regions, acquire additional sales channels or all three.

The company also launched conversational commerce platform AnyChat and e-commerce management platform AnyX. AnyX optimises e-commerce operations via central management of multiple e-commerce rounds. Before these, the company developed and launched AnyFactory and logistics management platform AnyLogi.

Newly raised funds will also be utilised for enhancing existing platforms and strengthening market share across the company’s operating regions. Talking about company’s several businesses and product movements, Sogo said, “We are just at the start of our journey, as we power some of the most exciting enterprises and forward-thinking publishers and influencers in this part of the world.”