British sandwich outlet Pret A Manger to open its first shop in India in Mumbai's BKC tomorrow

Pret A Manger, a popular British sandwich and coffee brand, is all set to launch its first shop in India. This comes a year after the firm announced its partnership with RIL unit Reliance Brands Limited. It will open its doors to the public on Friday in Maker Maxity at Mumbai's BKC. It will be the first of many shops set to open later this year, the company said.

The inaugural Mumbai shop is a recreation of Pret’s iconic London shops with a large dining space spread across 2,567 sq ft. Fresh food and organic coffee lovers in the city can drop by to dine in with their family and friends or grab a quick takeaway, said Pret.

According to the company, the new Pret shop will offer customers a wide range of sandwiches, baguettes, salads, and soups, as well as a variety of organic coffee, tea, shakes, and smoothie options.

Popular options like the Pret Pickle & Posh Cheddar Granary Sandwich, Avocado & Toms- Stone Baked Baguette, Smoked Salmon Protein Box Salad, and a selection of freshly baked goods including Pret’s best-selling croissants and cookies constitute the food menu and will bring to India Pret’s classics without any additives to products, the company said.

Reliance Brands MD Darshan Mehta said the company was thrilled to be opening the first Pret shop in India. "Freshness of ingredients, authenticity of recipes, and curiosity in processes define the new Indian consumer. Our partnership with Pret A Manger aims to tap into this curiosity with an offering that we can proudly say - ensures traceability of coffee beans as much as a zero additive approach to food."

"With a commitment to provide fresh, clean, and sustainable offerings, customers in India can now enjoy the same exceptional food that has made Pret A Manger a beloved and successful chain around the world," Mehta said.

Pret's drinks menu offers a range of brews, including the classic Espresso. Some of the popular brewed hot coffee options include the classic Espresso, Americano, and Latte, along with a range of iced coffee options. "Additionally, customers can choose from a variety of non-dairy milk options such as almond, oat, and coconut to customize their coffee order at no extra cost," Pret said.

Pano Christou, CEO of Pret A Manger, said: "We have been working closely with the RBL (Reliance Brands) team to create an offer for Indian consumers that reflects the Pret brand, while also adapting to local preferences and food habits. People will recognize some of our freshly prepared lunch-time classics, our delicious croissants, and 100 per cent organic Arabica coffee."

Christou said coming to India had been a goal for a long time, and the opening of the first shop in Mumbai was a landmark moment in the company's international expansion plans. "We're confident that with the support of RBL, the Pret brand will be a hit with consumers in India and a welcome addition to the country's growing food-to-go market."