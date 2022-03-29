BSE seeks applications for MD, CEO  

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has sought applications for the post of the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) in recent newspaper advertisements.

Eligible applicants can apply till 9 pm on April 23 and can also visit the official BSE website for more information on qualifications and experience required for the role.

The notification on the BSE website reads, “Interested candidates (Indian passport holders) may please send their CVs via email to bse2022@egonzehnder.com. The application will be held in strict confidence and should be received by April 23, 2022, 9pm IST.”

It further added, “Only applications received as per the aforesaid process and within the given timeline shall be considered. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee, after following the due selection process, will recommend name(s) to the Board of BSE Limited for the appropriate decision. The final selection will be at the sole discretion of BSE Limited subject to regulatory approvals, and the decision will be binding.”

As per the SEBI guidelines, the person appointed as MD and CEO of the bourse will have maximum two terms for five years each, subject to the maximum age of 65 years. The applicants will have to obtain necessary clearances and No Objection Certificates (NOC) from authorities concerned.

On the education front, the candidate should have CA/MBA/LLB/B.Tech or equivalent degrees from reputed institutions and the pay and compensation will be in line with the industry standards.

The candidates applying for this position should have minimum 20 years of experience, of which at least five years should be in a senior leadership position, as per the BSE notification. The candidate should have had a leadership role preferably in financial sector and have a demonstrable track record of success.

Candidates should have an excellent understanding of the financial markets and technology and operations. The notification further states that the candidate should be a “market savvy leader with an entrepreneurial approach and an innovative bent of mind to drive business in a closely supervised and regulated ecosystem.”

Candidate for this post should also have experience in managing expectations of stakeholders (investors, business partners, regulators, customers, employers).

Current CEO and MD Ashish Chauhan’s second stint as BSE boss ends in November this year. As per media reports, Chauhan is also likely to apply for the position of MD and CEO at rival National Stock Exchange (NSE).