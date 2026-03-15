‘Countries that receive oil through Hormuz…’: Trump asks allies to send warships to secure the strait

US President Donald Trump has called on global allies to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz to secure the strategic waterway amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. He said a coordinated international effort is required to protect oil shipments and deter further Iranian actions in the region.

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Trump stated, "The Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT!" He added that the US would coordinate with these countries to ensure operations proceed quickly and smoothly.

However, no immediate commitments have been made by countries including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

The US has also increased military pressure on Iran, with Trump threatening further attacks on the Kharg Island oil export hub. He told NBC News, "We may hit it a few more times just for fun." Trump also mentioned that Iran might be considering negotiations but said the terms were not yet acceptable.

US Central Command reported strikes on over 90 sites on Kharg Island, targeting naval mine storage, missile bunkers, and other military objectives. The US maintains that only military targets were hit, not energy infrastructure. Iranian officials have disputed the damage claims and warned of responses to future attacks on energy facilities.

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The conflict has disrupted global oil and energy supply chains. A drone attack on the UAE's Fujairah port, a key ship-refuelling hub, led to suspended oil-loading operations. The emirate's media office said a drone was intercepted but civil defence was still putting out a fire caused by debris. Fujairah handles about 1 million barrels per day, around 1 per cent of global oil demand.

Iran has continued military actions, launching nine ballistic missiles and 33 drones towards the UAE. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declared US-affiliated facilities as "legitimate targets" and urged American interests to withdraw from the Gulf. Civilians were warned to avoid ports and "American hideouts."

The UK, France, and other Western partners have not publicly committed to Trump's request but are considering security measures. A British Ministry of Defence spokesperson said discussions with allies and partners are ongoing to ensure shipping security in the region. France is also working on forming a coalition, depending on improved security conditions.

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Amid the hostilities, Iran's leadership has sought to project stability. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi dismissed speculation about the Supreme Leader's health, stating, "There is no problem with the new supreme leader. He sent his message yesterday, and he will perform his duties." However, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz should remain closed unless airstrikes stop, signalling no immediate ceasefire.

