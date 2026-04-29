BT Explainer: Why Sun Pharma’s $11.75-bn Organon deal is priced below past pharma acquisitions

Sun Pharma’s $11.75 billion acquisition of Organon & Co., valued at about 6.2 times EBITDA and 1.9 times sales, comes in well below recent pharmaceutical transactions by Indian companies, which have typically been struck at multiples ranging from the low teens to over 20 times EBITDA.

“At about 6x EBITDA, the deal sits at the lower end of comparable large transactions in recent years,” said Poornima Vardhan and Taponeel Mukherjee of AltG Investment Research Lab. They noted that Mankind Pharma’s acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines was estimated at 22–23 times EBITDA, while Torrent Pharmaceuticals’ purchase of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals was at about 25 times EBITDA. Even Blackstone’s 2023 bid for Cipla implied valuations of roughly 12–16 times EBITDA, although the deal did not go through.

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Earlier outbound acquisitions have also delivered mixed outcomes. Lupin Ltd’s purchase of Gavis Pharmaceuticals in 2016 came at a time of peak pricing in the US generics market and later faced margin pressure and regulatory issues. Biocon Ltd’s acquisition of Viatris’ biosimilars business in 2022 strengthened its portfolio but added to leverage, stretching its balance sheet, per analysts.

Against this backdrop, analysts said, Sun Pharma’s ~6x multiple stands out, both in terms of pricing discipline and the nature of the asset.

The lower valuation stems from both pricing discipline and the underlying risks and structure of the business. Organon carries a sizeable debt burden and has seen modest growth, factors that typically weigh on valuation multiples, Vardhan and Mukherjee noted.

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The deal also marks a strategic shift for Sun Pharma. “This isn’t just about adding revenue; it’s about moving away from commoditised generics into more defensible, branded and specialty segments,” said Salil Kallianpur, a pharma observer, noting that the acquisition strengthens Sun’s presence in women’s health and specialty therapies.

It also brings a portfolio of branded and specialty products, particularly in women’s health, which offer relatively stable cash flows compared to commoditised generics.

“At ~1.9× sales and ~6.2× EBITDA, the acquisition appears attractively priced… Past transactions by Indian companies have generally been struck at significantly higher valuations,” said Rajesh Pherwani, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Valcreate Investment Managers.

He added that such portfolios tend to offer better pricing power and resilience.

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Sun Pharma’s financial position is also seen as a key factor supporting the deal. Its strong cash flows and balance sheet are expected to allow the company to reduce debt relatively quickly after the acquisition. For FY25, Sun Pharma reported gross sales of ₹5,20,412 million, EBITDA of ₹1,52,717 million with a margin of 29%, and adjusted net profit of ₹1,19,844 million, indicating steady growth in earnings and profitability, according to its financial results.

“Its high cash on books and strong free cash flow generation should enable rapid deleveraging over time,” Pherwani said.

Suresh Subramanian, National Lifesciences Leader at EY-Parthenon India, said market response reflects confidence in the company’s execution capabilities. “While the transaction is debt funded, markets responded positively… Post close, net debt/EBITDA is expected to peak at approximately 2.3×,” he said, adding that the deal is expected to be economically accretive over the medium term.

Sun Pharma said the deal is expected to be accretive. “This transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings,” Dilip Shanghvi, Executive Chairman and promoter, said during a press conference, adding that the acquisition strengthens the company’s global specialty portfolio.

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Even so, analysts caution that the relatively low valuation does not remove execution risks. Integration of a large global business, retention of key talent and managing regulatory requirements across markets will be critical to sustaining performance.

Sun Pharma has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Organon & Co. in an all-cash transaction valued at $11.75 billion, marking the largest overseas acquisition by an Indian pharmaceutical company. The deal, approved by the boards of both companies, is expected to close in early 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and shareholder consent.