Will social media be age-locked for Andhra's teenagers? Nara Lokesh says...

India’s growing AI and digital ambitions are placing a greater focus on cybersecurity and teen safety. In recent months, several authorities around the world have been bringing stricter data privacy rules for enterprises, social media, and children. Now, the Andhra Pradesh government is also exploring ways to bring “age-appropriate access to social media,” as per the state IT minister Nara Lokesh.

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Talking at the sidelines of the foundation-laying ceremony of the Google AI data centre at Vizag, Lokesh told Business Today that the government is working closely with the centre to bring safeguards.

“We are working closely with Ashwini Vaishnaw to create a policy around data privacy.” Emphasising the data privacy of Indian citizens, Lokesh said, “We are trying to build in safeguards that are required.”

Must read:‘NaMo for us means Naidu and Modi’: Nara Lokesh makes case for Andhra Pradesh’s tech advantage

Previously, the Andhra Pradesh government was reported to consider an age-gated digital ecosystem with DigiLocker to verify the age and prevent underage access to social media. Furthermore, Lokesh is also reported to study proposals for social media restrictions for teens.

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Safeguards and sovereignty regulation in focus

From “protecting sovereignty” to bringing an “age-appropriate access to social media,” Lokesh highlighted that both national security and child safety remain key priorities as India builds its digital and AI ecosystem.

“So we're working together on building the required ecosystem in India and here in Andhra Pradesh,” he added.

Similarly, a strong focus on localisation and digital safeguards is expected as data begins to be processed at the massive Google AI data centre coming up in Vizag. Lokesh remarked on the initiative as “India’s single largest FDI after Independence,” highlighting that India is creating history.

Must read: ‘India’s single largest FDI after Independence’: Nara Lokesh on Google’s $15 bn AI hub in Vizag

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On the other hand, Vaishnaw also called the project and the initiative a Cybrabad moment for Visakhapatnam, calling the city AI-Patnam. With the AI hub coming to India, the minister positions the country as a safe and dependable harbour for data and AI systems to run securely.

Now, the key focus for the country would be to balance the AI growth while keeping data privacy and digital governance at the forefront.