BT MindRush: Indian companies are moving at a breakneck speed, says Infosys boss Salil Parekh

Infosys' managing director and CEO Salil Parekh, while addressing a gathering of corporate India at Business Today's MindRush event today, said that technology has been a critical driver of change. "What we have seen in last many years whether it's large enterprise or government department there is tremendous need to leverage technology, digital analytics, data, AI to drive speed and predictability," Parekh added.

Throwing light on the speed at which Indian companies are adopting to technology in uncertain and volatile times like this, Parekh said: "Indian companies are moving at a breakneck speed. The leverage of technologies is much more dynamic. What's going on in actual transactions whether in UPI or India Stack, we see leverage of those tech in our daily lives."

Parekh added further that technology drives for predictability in these uncertain times and is important to make sure that decision making is more robust.

"Technology allows us to reduce some volatility and to manage through some of the bumps," Parekh said.

Talking about the government's vision on technology, he said, "There is a clear vision the Govt has on what they want to do to enable citizens in leveraging tech. We have put in place AI, ML, data predictability tech which have helped the Govt in increasing tax receipts."

Highlighting cyber security as one of the critical areas, Parekh emphasised, "Cyber is very critical area for all large enterprises and the government departments we built very strong capability in cyber and where we have built very large security operation centre of sorts all across the world ensuring we are monitoring threat metrics for our clients and addressing how to soften in a way the attacks are happening."

He also added that the Indian companies and the government are leveraging technology more than any other economy of this size.

"There is a clear vision that the government and many departments have as to what they want to do as enabling citizen to have greater access to technology," the Infosys boss said.

Throwing light on the future way of working and flexibility at workplaces, he highlighted, "We have seen that there is need of some amount of flexibility as we look ahead at the future of the work. We are seeing our employees coming back to work and or clients getting back to work, but they are seeking flexibility."

According to Parekh, flexibility is here to stay. "We see as we move ahead the future of work is flexible and is something where people have flexibility to work both in remote and in person as we go forward. I think technology enable to work in remote mode and more and more technologies are coming in, that are integrating remote and in person modes together, that is how they can interact well," Parekh said.

Talking about metaverse, he added, "We are well positioned to support metaverse. The next 5-10 years will be a massive opportunity for the Metaverse. The real value will be when more and more enterprises and governments start using it."

Taking stock of the theme of VUCANOMICS, he added, "Our large clients and CEOs talk most about speed in a VUCA world. Secondly, they want to predict where their customers are going. And the third is, cost, which becomes very important in this environment."

