‘Not sure why Tesla deserves special treatment’, says Maruti Suzuki’s RC Bhargava 

Maruti Suzuki India chairman RC Bhargava took potshots at Elon Musk’s Tesla and stated he was not sure why the US-based automaker deserves special treatment and not any other carmaker that tries to enter the Indian market. While interacting with Business Today TV’s Siddharth Zarabi at the BT MindRush event, Bhargava said, “I am not sure why Tesla deserves special treatment and not any other carmaker who wants to come to India. Why not the cars [which] would use bio-fuel. What is the value of Tesla then?”

Bhargava is not the only one to question special treatment being accorded to Tesla. Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey also said that Tesla is welcome to do business in India but the government will not compromise on Aatmanirbhar Bharat policy. Pandey said at an event last week, “Tesla, Elon Musk are welcome to India but only according to the country’s policies.”

Musk had tweeted last month that Tesla will not set up its manufacturing unit in India unless it is allowed to sell and service its cars in the country. Musk tweeted in response to a query by a user, “Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell and service cars.”

In August last year, Musk said Tesla may set up manufacturing unit in India provided it succeeds with imported vehicles in the country. India imposes 100 per cent import duty on fully imported cars with cost, insurance and freight value more than $40,000 and 60 per cent on those costing less than $40,000.

Today, Bhargava was conferred with ‘Business Icon-Corporate Visionary’ award at the tenth edition of the BT MindRush event in presence of chairman and editor-in-chief of India Today Group Aroon Purie and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.