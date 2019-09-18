BT MPW: Courage is in telling the truth, says Myleeta Aga Williams of BBC Worldwide

It is important to tell stories with values, courage, humour and kindness, Myleeta Aga Williams, Senior Vice President, South East Asia and India, BBC Worldwide, said at the power talk show organised by Business Today as part of the Most Powerful Women Award event in Mumbai. "Some of the stories that come on screen are momentary, while others have a monumental impact," she said.

At BBC Worldwide, Williams is responsible for businesses in India, including production, TV sales, news distribution, consumer products and digital. After graduating from Georgetown University, she had started her career with UTV and was the Co-Founder of What's-On-India, India's first electronic programming guide company. She was also responsible for launching TV channel and content generation.

"I have had a long and adventurous career in content. While you do story-telling, there needs to be authenticity, empathy, kindness, integrity, humour and courage," she said. Courage is in telling the truth, she added.

"One needs to be instinctively courageous in story-telling. When you tell a story courageously, you put your point of view forward without fear. For being authentic, you need to be honest and hardworking," she said. "Surprising kindness is more powerful than threats and weapons. I look for my characters to have moments of surprising kindness," she said.

