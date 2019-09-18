BT MPW: 'Food is not fattening; guilt is'

It is best to eat rice for dinner. Ghee or clarified butter should be a part of all three meals every day. Bananas, coconuts and cashews are the best snacks. And food is not fattening, guilt around food is.

These were some of the food truths that nutritionist Jinal Shah shared while addressing the audience at Business Today's Most Powerful Women Award 2019.

Giving a talk on "Food For Thought: Eating Right To Manage Stress", Shah outlined the importance of eating well instead of starving oneself to stay fit and healthy. From not overly focusing on the weighing scale to focusing on fat-free mass (bones, muscles, hair and skin, etc), she said it was important to include five super foods, which not only aid in weight loss but also provide the essential nutrients to the body.

The super foods include white rice, nuts, halim seeds, ghee or clarified butter and bananas. While rice contains essential nutrients, bananas are a storehouse of potassium, calcium and magnesium while ghee helps in absorption of Vitamin D besides being rich in good fats. Cashews, coconuts and peanuts are not only rich in vitamins but also regulate cholesterol.

"We should aim to up our fat-free mass and you will know it is going up by watching out for these signals - waking up fresh; better sleep quality; feeling satiated; and having the ability to self-terminate eating," she says.

Instead of repeatedly weighing oneself on the scale, Shah suggests adopting a diet based on sustainability and not deprivation. "Food needs to resonate with your food culture and crop cycle. Don't choose a diet based on food groups like only carbohydrates or proteins. Eat local, traditional and seasonal to get the body you want," she said.

Moreover, Shah adds, one must eat tasty food. It is "fear and guilt that are fattening and not food."

Apart from diet, Shah says strength training twice a week is important to stay fit. Add to that adequate rest and sleep. "If you cannot take time out for recovery on a daily basis, indulge on relaxation at least once a week by pursuing a hobby or doing something you enjoy. Sleep at a fixed time and wake up at a fixed time as sleep is most important for weight management," she adds.