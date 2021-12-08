Byju’s makes tenth acquisition this year with math learning platform GeoGebra

Edtech decacorn, Byju’s, has made its tenth acquisition in 2021 by acquiring Austria-headquartered learning platform, GeoGebra. The platform, as per an official statement, has 115 million students onboard and has a dynamic, interactive and collaborative mathematics learning tool. The announcement is in line with the edtech leader’s ambitions to expand to overseas geographies after a series of fundraises from a clutch of investors this year.The companies have not disclosed the valuation of the deal.



This acquisition complements Byju’s overall product strategy and integrates GeoGebra’s capabilities to enable the creation of new product offerings and learning formats to its existing mathematics portfolio. It furthers Byju’s aim to make math more engaging, leading to better learning outcomes. This synergy of two like-minded companies will bring comprehensive, personalised and immersive learning experiences to all students, a Byju’s spokesperson said.



GeoGebra will continue to operate as an independent unit within the Byju's group under the leadership of its founder and developer, Markus Hohenwarter.



"The GeoGebra team has built a powerful and stimulating platform that complements Byju’s mission of providing impactful learning for students. Designed to improve mathematical understanding, it offers significant features that provide interactive resources that adapt to every child’s style and pace of learning. At Byju’s, with the help of innovative teaching and technology, we have been making math fun, visual, and engaging. And with GeoGebra on board, we will continue to further enhance, reimagine and transform the way Math is taught and learned,” Anita Kishore, Byju's Chief Strategy Officer, said.



"Together with our combined strengths, we will have a wider reach and the best resources to build innovative and exciting next-generation learning formats,” she added.



Byju's plans to leverage GeoGebra’s presence across 195 countries to bring together geometry, algebra, spreadsheets, graphing, statistics and calculus in one easy-to-use format. Mathematical thinking is grounded in visual processing and GeoGebra’s interactive, multilingual, and stimulating learning environment makes math contextual, fun and visual, Byju’s said in a statement.



“GeoGebra was born out of a passion to help students learn math in a visually appealing and engaging manner. Our shared passion for learning and teaching resonates with Byju’s, making them a perfect partner for our onward journey. I am confident that this partnership will help millions of students learn mathematics in an interactive way, in turn making them overcome their fear of math and learn to master it,” said Markus Hohenwarter.



On a mission to deliver rapid, sustainable growth at scale, Markus together with Michael Borcherds and Stephen Jull co-founded their company in 2013 to ensure GeoGebra would have solid footings from which to deliver its vision over the long term. Their commercial services support more than 300 established education service companies and startups, while the non-profit supports students, teachers, researchers, and government agencies across many countries.

