Car prices drop by up to ₹3.5 lakh: Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra slash rates. Details inside

Planning a new car this festive season? You could save up to ₹3.5 lakh. Hyundai, Toyota, Tata, and others have rolled out massive price cuts after a GST overhaul, making this one of the best times in years to drive home a new car. From budget hatchbacks to premium SUVs, prices are dropping fast.
Starting September 22, Hyundai is leading the pack with across-the-board reductions. The Tucson gets the biggest cut at ₹2,40,303, followed by the Venue (₹1,23,659), i20 (₹98,053), and Exter (₹89,209). Even entry-level models like the Grand i10 Nios (₹73,808) and Aura (₹78,465) are now significantly more affordable.
Full Hyundai price cuts:
Tata Motors discounts:
Tata’s cuts reach up to ₹1.55 lakh on the Nexon, with notable reductions on other bestsellers like:
Mahindra price reductions:
Renault Models:
Renault is targeting its budget-conscious lineup with:
Toyota’s big slashes:
Toyota tops the discount chart with up to ₹3.49 lakh off on the Fortuner. Other big cuts include: