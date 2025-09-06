Classic Legends prices Jawa, Yezdi motorcycles under Rs 2 lakh, passes on full GST 2.0 benefits to riders

Classic Legends (CL) today announced new prices for its celebrated range of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles, with most models—including the Adventure, Roadster, Bobber, and Scrambler—now priced under ₹2 lakh. The announcement follows the government’s GST 2.0 reforms, which rationalised the tax rate for motorcycles under 350cc from 28% to 18%. By passing on 100% of the tax benefit to consumers, Classic Legends has made its performance classics more accessible than ever to Indian riders.

Biggest winners under GST 2.0

The company’s entire line-up falls under the sub-350cc category, powered by 293cc and 334cc Alpha2 liquid-cooled engines. The larger of the two produces an impressive 29PS of power and 30Nm of torque, outperforming many peers in its class. With GST reduced to 18%, Classic Legends has ensured that young riders and enthusiasts can access these iconic machines at never-before prices.

“The government’s bold and timely GST reforms will bring a tectonic shift for the greater good, echoing the historic transition from 2-stroke to 4-stroke engines,” said Anupam Thareja, Co-founder, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles.

He added, “While the new policy increases the tax burden for higher-cc motorcycles like our 652cc BSA Gold Star, we welcome the progressive nature of taxation. The reduced rate for our 293cc and 334cc Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles makes mid-segment bikes far more accessible to India’s riding community. Coinciding with the festive season, our message to young Indians is simple: if you’ve aspired to own an iconic performance classic, your time is now.”

Ownership assurance

Beyond pricing, Classic Legends is extending GST 2.0 benefits to after-sales components, reducing the overall cost of ownership. The company also offers an industry-first ‘Jawa Yezdi BSA Ownership Assurance Programme’, designed to deliver unmatched peace of mind.

This comprehensive plan includes:

4-year/50,000 km standard warranty with options to extend up to six years.

One year of roadside assistance.

Comprehensive maintenance support across more than 450 sales and service touchpoints nationwide.

The programme reflects Classic Legends’ confidence in the engineering quality and reliability of its motorcycles, while ensuring an easy and hassle-free ownership experience for riders across India.