CARS24 to hire more than 500 employees across verticals this quarter

In order to advance its next stage of growth, CARS24, an online marketplace for used cars, declared on Friday that it would be hiring more than 500 people over the next three months.



The company said that it will be hiring for both technical and non-technical positions, with openings in technology, product, data sciences, engineering, business, customer success, human resources, finance, marketing, and sales.



The new hires will be critical in advancing the company's next stage of growth as it reduces operations and expands even further, CARS24 said in a statement.



The new hires will be essential in advancing the company's next stage of growth as it scales back operations and expands even further, claims a statement from CARS24.



Talking about the announcement, Vikram Chopra, CEO and Founder, CARS24 said “As we scale our operations and expand further, we are looking for bright, talented minds for various roles who share similar values as us to join our team and play a pivotal part in driving the next phase of growth at CARS24.”



Last year, the company expanded its operational footprint by 24 cities. The domestic division of the company generated Rs 6,008 crore in sales last year, compared to Rs 2,776 crore in 2021.



CARS24 is an online marketplace where users can buy and sell used cars. The company has over 1,500 dealers and over one million registered users. Cars24.com provides its customers with a wide range of services such as vehicle inspections, financing, insurance, car exchange, and so on.

Also Read: Byju’s, Ola, Cars24, Meesho: Which start-up has cut how many jobs?

Also Read: No work-life balance, good enough is not good: Meet the ideal Zomato employee