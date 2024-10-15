Century Textiles rebrands as Aditya Birla Real Estate

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd has officially changed its name to Aditya Birla Real Estate. The company's scrip symbol has also been updated from CENTURYTEX to ABREL.

Since entering the real estate sector in 2016 under the Birla Estates brand, the company has focused on residential and commercial developments in major markets like Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, NCR, and Pune.

Expanding its reach, Aditya Birla Real Estate recently opened its first international office in Dubai to cater to clients in the Gulf region.

In June 2024, the company partnered with Barmalt India Pvt Ltd to launch a luxury residential project in Sector 31, Gurugram. This project spans 13.27 acres, with a development potential of 2.4 million square feet and is projected to generate revenues of approximately ₹5,000 crore.

Aditya Birla Real Estate continues to strengthen its presence in both domestic and international markets, reflecting its ongoing commitment to growth in the real estate sector.