Chinese stationery giant Deli partners with Linc to enter India

Indian writing instruments brand Linc Pens has announced its partnership with Chinese stationery giant Deli. The Chinese company will use Linc's distribution channel to market its products in India. The partnership will come into effect from November, Linc said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

"Deli is a trusted brand across the globe. With over 2000 products in their portfolio, we plan to bring in quality products for our discerning consumers in the stationery segment which will no longer be limited with Deli coming on board," said Deepak Jalan, Managing Director, Linc Pens.

"Linc has a market experience of over 40 years In India. The brand is respected throughout India as well as abroad. We always look for long-term partnerships with brands that have a strong presence in their markets and we feel this can turn out to be a bright opportunity as we begin our journey in India," Amanda Wong, Managing Director of International Business, Deli said.

With their partnership, Linc Pens and Deli are looking to cash in on the rapidly growing stationery market in India which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5 per cent during 2018-24.

Edited by Vivek Punj