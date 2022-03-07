Chitra Ramkrishna asks for Bhagavad Gita after arrest, cites mental block when probed

The former MD & CEO of the NSE Chitra Ramkrishna is likely to be confronted with her former aide Anand Subramanian today. She was taken into custody in New Delhi on Sunday after a court rejected her anticipatory bail plea.



Sources in the CBI have told Business Today TV that after her arrest, Ramkrishna asked for a copy of Bhagavad Gita. The former top honcho of NSE, who has been charged with leaking sensitive information to a so-called Himalayan Yogi. She has been tight-lipped in the initial interrogation. Sources say she had difficulty recalling her decisions at NSE and cited a 'mental block' when confronted with evidence of fraud and information leakage.



Ramkrishna was taken for a medical check-up immediately after her arrest. She was later lodged in a lockup at the CBI headquarters.

Sources say the CBI had grilled Ramkrishna for three consecutive days and carried out searches at her residence. CBI also undertook services of forensic psychologists from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) while questioning Chitra Ramakrishna.

The former NSE CEO was however evasive in her responses leaving no option that she was not giving proper responses. Both Anand Subramanian and Chitra Ramkrishna will be produced before a CBI court on Monday.

Last week a CBI court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Chitra Ramakrishna in connection with the NSE co-location case. Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal observed the accused was facing grave and serious allegations and that no ground for anticipatory bail was made out at this stage.



The Court also came down on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying ‘the conduct of the investigating agency was most lackadaisical’ and that ‘no action seems to have been taken against main beneficiaries of the present co-location scam, and others for almost four full years’.

The court added that the main accused ‘seem to be enjoying merrily at the expense of common citizenry’. The order further noted that ‘there are many facets of the investigations which have to be excavated by the investigating agency after removing the dust of time over them’.



Chitra Ramkrishna served as NSE's CEO between 2013 and 2016. NSE officials are facing flak over letting her resign with full benefits and honour despite having evidence of her alleged misdeeds at the country's premier stock exchange.

