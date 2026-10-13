CKK Retail Mart plans ₹10.20 crore investment for overseas expansion

The move could open a new growth avenue for CKK Retail Mart, but its impact will depend on how the company executes the expansion and converts its plans into actual business.

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The company has also proposed increasing its authorised share capital from ₹20 crore to ₹117 crore. The proposal is subject to shareholder approval and would expand the amount of equity share capital the company is authorised to issue.

For now, the overseas investment is the key business development to watch. The company has outlined the amount allocated for international expansion, but further details will be needed to assess the potential contribution to revenue and profitability.