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CKK Retail Mart plans ₹10.20 crore investment for overseas expansion

CKK Retail Mart plans ₹10.20 crore investment for overseas expansion

Company seeks to establish an overseas entity as it looks to explore business opportunities beyond India

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Aastha Chopra
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 3:38 PM IST
CKK Retail Mart plans ₹10.20 crore investment for overseas expansionThe company has also proposed increasing its authorised share capital from ₹20 crore to ₹117 crore.

CKK Retail Mart is planning to invest ₹10.20 crore to establish an overseas entity and expand into international markets, as the company looks to explore business opportunities beyond India.

The allocation was approved by shareholders through a special resolution on October 2, 2026. The proposed investment is aimed at supporting the company’s entry into overseas markets, although details of the target countries, business operations, and expansion timeline have not been specified in the announcement.

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The move could open a new growth avenue for CKK Retail Mart, but its impact will depend on how the company executes the expansion and converts its plans into actual business.

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The company has also proposed increasing its authorised share capital from ₹20 crore to ₹117 crore. The proposal is subject to shareholder approval and would expand the amount of equity share capital the company is authorised to issue.

For now, the overseas investment is the key business development to watch. The company has outlined the amount allocated for international expansion, but further details will be needed to assess the potential contribution to revenue and profitability.

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Published on: Oct 13, 2026 3:38 PM IST
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