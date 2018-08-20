Coca-Cola India restructures leadership team in India

Beverage company Coca Cola has announced the restructuring of its leadership team in India. The new structure has been announced keeping in mind the company's India and South West Asia business.

Sundeep Bajoria, has taken over as Vice President of South West Asia (SWA) Operations from his earlier role as the Vice President Strategy and Insights. Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan has been appointed the Vice President of Strategy and Insights in Coca-Cola India and South West Asia.

Bajoria will be a key figure in the company's innovation and growth engine for India and South West Asia business. Radhakrishnan will be responsible for the strategic initiatives for the company to accelerate the pace of innovation and assess opportunities to offer a much broader and deeper portfolio of beverages for the consumers.

T. Krishnakumar, President, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia announced the rejig and said, "We believe there are significant opportunities that lie ahead of us to grow our portfolio and meaningfully penetrate the market. These changes will address developing business needs and pave the way to develop a stronger portfolio for the future. It also reinforces our commitment towards investing in talent development."

This change in leadership comes as the company is witnessing a global consumer exodus from carbonated drinks to healthier options. A report by Euromonitor in March said that consumption of carbonated drinks is slowing down because health-consciousness consumers are opting for healthier alternatives including juices and dairy-based drinks.

With non-aerated drinks selling off faster than carbonated ones, Coca-Cola known for one of the most popular carbonated drinks, has been rolling out healthier options to hold on to the consumer base and strengthen their portfolio.

Recent reports mentioned that the company is also rolling out recently-acquired juice brand Rani to compete with Tropicana, Real and newer ones with traditional flavours like Paper Boat and Raw Pressery.