Coca-Cola temporarily suspends production at bottling plant in Uttar Pradesh; here's why

The Coca-Cola Company has temporarily halted production at a franchisee-owned bottling facility in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

This development was followed after "unverified information" about the safety of certain beverages produced at the location, The Economic Times reported on Saturday.

The company clarified that the information received did not pertain to the Coca-Cola brand itself and the bottling plant was owned and operated by SLMG Beverages, an independent franchise bottler.

Coca-Cola stated that it requested the bottler to cease production at the facility while extensive testing was conducted at both Indian and international accredited laboratories. The company ensured that there were no health or safety concerns and reviewed all plant processes to verify compliance with its standards, the report highlighted.

Both Coca-Cola and SLMG are examining operations before resuming production. An individual familiar with the matter anticipates that the plant will recommence operations shortly, the report said.

According to the report, SLMG Group Chairman SN Ladhani confirmed that the company sources all materials exclusively from Coca-Cola-certified and authorised suppliers. He added that Coca-Cola has implemented rigorous systems to monitor product quality in the marketplace through market audits and a consumer helpline, making it highly unlikely for unauthorised and unapproved ingredients to be used in beverage production.

The Unnao facility manufactures nearly all of Coca-Cola's soft drink brands. As per the report, SLMG stated that the company is a leading Coca-Cola bottler.

Also Read: 'Employees worst hit when airline shuts': Uncertainty grips 5,000 Go First staff as company files for bankruptcy - BusinessToday

Also Read: IBM to freeze hiring and replace 7,800 jobs with AI: CEO Arvind Krishna - BusinessToday