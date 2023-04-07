Cognizant and Microsoft join hands to bring cloud-based tech solutions to healthcare

IT services firm Cognizant announced on Friday that it is expanding its long-standing healthcare collaboration with Microsoft.

The company announced in a release that under this collaboration, healthcare payers and providers will have easy access to cutting-edge technology solutions, streamlined claims management, and improved interoperability to optimise business operations and deliver better patient and member experiences.

“As part of the expansion, Cognizant and Microsoft will work together to build an integration roadmap between Cognizant's TriZetto healthcare products with Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. The companies will also collaborate to develop and run Cognizant's current and future healthcare SaaS solutions on Microsoft Azure, migrate new and existing clients from on premises environments to streamlined functions managed on the Microsoft Cloud, and support future technologies designed to deliver new insights for payers, providers, and consumers,” Cognizant sid in a release.

Cognizant's TriZetto Healthcare Product is a portfolio of software solutions that help organisations enhance revenue growth, drive administrative efficiency, improve cost and quality of care, and improve the member and patient experience. TriZetto's Enterprise portfolio includes 347,000+ healthcare providers, 8,000+ health insurance payers, and 2.6 billion annual transactions on its Facets and QNXT platforms.

After the announcement, Surya Gummadi, EVP and President at Cognizant Americas said, "Through our strategic partnership with Microsoft and building on our advanced TriZetto healthcare solutions, we are empowering clients to adapt to shifting market trends, regulatory changes, and operational demands. We are proud to work together with Microsoft in this capacity, delivering superior technology and capabilities that support both our clients and positive health outcomes for their members."

Tom McGuinness, Corporate Vice President, Global Healthcare and Life Sciences, Microsoft noted, "Through this integration with Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, TriZetto customers can harness the innovative features and capabilities across the entire Microsoft Cloud, empowering them to unlock growth, tap into new revenue streams, and transition their existing services to the cloud."

