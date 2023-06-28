Cognizant's 25th anniversary: IT major 's Indian-origin CEO rings the NASDAQ opening bell

IT major Cognizant completed 25 years as a listed company traded on NASDAQ on Wednesday. On this occasion its Indian-origin Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar S rang the Opening Bell of NASDAQ with a few other associates.

Kumar also addressed his company from NASDAQ. He said, “I'm excited to join my colleagues in celebrating the 25th anniversary of Cognizant's initial listing on the global exchange.”

The CEO also reminisced how far the company has come from the time of its listing as a public company in 1998.

“25 years ago, our first year as a public company, Cognizant had 1600 associates providing software development and maintenance technology services to just 40 clients. That year we reported annual revenues of 59 million dollars. Today Cognizant is a global name, billions of dollars of tech and digital services firm. Now, with more than 3,50,000 associates, we help the world's largest enterprises modernize the technology and transform their customer experiences to stay ahead in a fast-changing world,” he noted.

Kumar, who was appointed as the CEO of the company in January earlier this year, listed traits that have kept the company resilient for a quarter of the century.

“I'm super energised to be leading Cognizant into the next era of growth. Core to our company's boundless potential are three trait. First Cognizant has a growth mindset. A belief in our collective potential to keep learning, innovating and advancing. Second, we have a founder's mentality and an entrepreneurial spirit, meaning we are agile, adaptable, and ambitious. Third we have a heritage of client centricity and flexibility that enables us to co-create business outcomes for our clients at the confluence of industry and technology,” Kumar said.

He added how the workforce of the company has been instrumental in the last two and a half decades.

“We stay relevant to our Associates by investing continuously on the Skilling development and by creating conditions for everyone to thrive and therefore we resolve to accelerate a progress in building a very diverse and inclusive workplace. Cognizant operates with a deep sense of purpose. We are committed to creating a positive change economically, environmentally, socially, and technologically,” the Indian origin CEO said.

