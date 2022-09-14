Comscore appoints Geet Lulla as Vice President-Sales for Asia-Pacific

Comscore, a US-based media measurement and analytics company, on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Geet Lulla as Vice President – Sales for Asia-Pacific. Lulla has more than 30 years of business experience and successful B2B (business-to-business) sales performance across the technology industry in Asia, the company said.



He over the years has built high-performing teams, and worked on providing business solutions and successful outcomes to clients, the American company said.



Till recently, Lulla was the Managing Director for India, Middle East, and South-East Asia at Gracenote. He has also held senior roles in technology solutions companies like SAP, Oracle, Experian and Avaya.



Comscore also announced that Visakh Vijayakumar, who has served Comscore's Client Insights team in India since December 2019, has been designated Sales Director to reinforce the team in India. The company has also appointed a new sales director, Atul Nandoskar - who will be based in Mumbai.



To manage Client Insights across APAC, the company has also brought on board Madan Acharya, who was previously leading Strategy and Ops at Zapr.



Madan has experience within the publisher and advertising domains in India He has also worked with companies like Eenadu and Vibrant.



Comscore's senior vice-president (Commercial Europe & APAC) Joris Goossens said that Geet's experience in the Asia-Pacific region and his vast understanding of the market will strengthen the company's presence in the measurement solutions business in the region. "I’m very excited to have him and the new team on board,” Goossens said.