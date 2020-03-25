scorecardresearch
Coronavirus: Big Bazaar delivery services to remain open during 21-day lockdown

Big Bazaar doorstep delivery services will also be offered in Ranchi, Uttarakhand, Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Punjab, Haryana,  Gurgaon, Faridabad, Gujarat and Rajasthan

Big Bazaar has initiated doorstep delivery services in Mumbai amid the lockdown. Big Bazaar shared contact details of all the stores on its Twitter handle.

Mumbai, however, is not the only city where Big Bazaar will provide doorstep delivery services. These services will also be offered in Ranchi, Uttarakhand, Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Punjab, Haryana,  Gurgaon, Faridabad, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

According to the official lockdown notification, "Shops including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder" can remain open. The notification also states, "District authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes."

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi announced a 21 day lockdown across the country effective from March 25 midnight to combat COVID-19 spread. Modi also said that social distancing is the only way out to deal with the disease.  The Prime Minister also appealed to people to not panic as essential commodities and medicines would be available. PM Modi assured that central and state governments would work in close coordination to ensure the availability of essential commodities and medicines.  In another tweet, the Prime Minister urged the citizens to not indulge in panic buying.

