Coronavirus lockdown: All that's open, all that's shut for 21 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days starting at 12am on March 25. The Prime Minister also added that all essential services will be operational and all essential goods will be available.

Following PM Modi's announcement, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a list of goods and services that will be available throughout the 21-day lockdown period. Here's a list of what will remain open and what will remain shut during the 21-day long nationwide lockdown:

SHUT

Government services: Government of India offices, its autonomous and subordinate offices as well as public corporations will remain closed. Offices of states and Union Territory governments, autonomous bodies and corporations will remain closed.

Commercial and industrial services: All commercial and private establishments will be shut. All factories and manufacturing activities will be shut as well.

Transport: All rail, air, roadways transport services will remain suspended during this period.

Hospitality: All restaurants and dine-in would remain shut. The MHA said that all hospitality services would remain suspended.

Social: All educational, training research, coaching institutions will remain closed. All places of worship will be shut down. No religious congregations will be permitted. All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and gatherings will not be permitted.

OPEN

Government services: Defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities (CNG, LPG, PNG), disaster management, power generations and transmission units, post offices, National Informatics Centre, Early Warning Agencies will remain operational in the government.

Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, prisons, District Administration and Treasury, electricity, water, sanitations, municipal bodies in states and UTs will remain operational.

The MHA stated that these offices will work with minimal staff, while the rest will work from home.

Medical services: Hospitals, medical establishments, manufacturing and distribution of medical items, dispensaries, chemists, medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance will remain operational.

Commercial services: Shops dealing with ration, food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, animal fodder will remain open. Banks, insurance offices, ATMs will remain open. Delivery of essential goods through e-commerce, petrol pumps and gas retail will remain open. Capital and debt market services as notified by SEBI, cold storage and warehousing, and private security services will be operational.

Communication services: Print and electronic media, internet, cable and broadcasting, IT and IT-enabled services will be operational.

Industrial services: Manufacturing of essential commodities will be open.

Transport: Essential goods are allowed to be transported. Fire, law and order and emergency services will be exempted from restrictions.

Hospitality: Hotels, lodges, motels, and homestays that are accommodating tourists stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew will be open. Establishments earmarked for quarantine facilities will also be open.

