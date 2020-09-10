Coronavirus windfall: Direct seller Netsurf logs Rs 100 crore turnover in 100 days

Direct selling company Netsurf Network clocked Rs 100 crore in 100 days, beginning April 10, 2020. The coronavirus lockdown has proved to be a windfall for the Pune-based firm.

The company's Rs 100 crore turnover has been driven mainly by selling agricultural and healthcare products, Sujit Jain, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Netsurf Communication Pvt Ltd told Moneycontrol.

He further informed that over the last four months, 2.31 lakh direct sellers have started their business with the company, adding that Netsurf now has a customer base of over 2.5 million in India.

The domestic direct selling industry logged a turnover of Rs 18,144 crore in 2019, dominated by players like Amway.

A direct selling firm sells products and services directly to consumers, away from a fixed retail location. It mostly markets its products through independent sales representatives selling person to person.

Netsurf sells over 60 natural and herbal products across five categories namely health care, personal care, home care, agriculture and colour cosmetics, and has more than 2.5 million direct sellers and consumers.

The company sells its healthcare and wellness products, which form 33 per cent of its overall turnover, under the brand Naturamore, whereas agricultural products that constitute 56 per cent are sold under the brand BioFit.

Netsurf retails its personal care products under the brand Herbs & More, while home care products are sold under the brand Clean & More.