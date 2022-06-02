Curefoods raises $50 mn funding in its Series C round

Cloud kitchen company Curefoods has raised $50 million from its pre-existing and new investors for its Series C round. The firm had raised $80 million in equity and venture debt in 2021 and 2022 via Series A and B rounds. Funds raised in the recent round will be utilised for growing already existing brands and acquiring newer brands.

Financial advisory Ambit acted as the sole financial advisor to Curefoods.

Earlier, popular Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan had made headlines when he invested in the company. Curefoods had said that the actor will be the brand ambassador for its multi food brand ordering platform eatfit.

“Varun is passionate about food while also being a strong believer in eating healthy and being fit. He exudes positive energy and immense warmth which make him such a huge hit with his fanbase. Our intention behind having him as the face of EatFit is to tie in these aspects of his personality with our own brand persona,” Ankit Nagori, founder of Curefoods, had said then.

Curefoods was founded in 2016 by Nagori, who was then the CBO at Flipkart. Some of the brands Curefoods have taken under its wing include Cakezone, Ammi's Biryani, Great Indian Khichdi, Canteen Central, among others.