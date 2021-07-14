Cyient employees to get 12 week of gender-neutral leave after birth, adoption of child

Engineering, manufacturing and technology solutions company Cyient will implement a 12-week gender-neutral parental leave policy across its offices globally. All employees can avail up to 12 weeks of leave after birth or adoption of a child.

Krishna Bodanapu, the managing director and CEO of Cyient said, "Building an inclusive culture needs inclusive policies and practices. As a parent and a member of the global tech industry, I vouch for policies that challenge gender stereotypes and celebrate diversity. I am confident our gender-neutral policy will empower all new parents globally at Cyient and provide a better opportunity to share childcare responsibilities.”

President and Chief Human Resources Officer PNSV Narasimham said, “We are always striving toward making Cyient a great place to work. In line with our Values FIRST philosophy, we keep innovating our practices and policies to foster an inclusive culture and empower our associates with a better work-life balance. This policy will help new parents spend quality time with their families.”

The policy is effective immediately.

The company stated that the leave policy will make a significant difference in countries where mandated parental leave policies are not sufficient for new parents.

As per Indian law, female employees can avail 26 weeks of paid leave. As much as 8 weeks can be availed before the delivery of the child. For adoptive mothers, the leave is of 12 weeks. There is no provision of paternity leave according to the Indian law but companies offer up to 15 days of leave.

