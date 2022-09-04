Cyrus Mistry killed in road accident Live Updates: Death of former chairman of Tata Sons shocks the nation

Mumbai: Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry passed away after a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday. Mistry and four others were going towards Palghar. The accident took place about two hours ago after the driver lost control and banged in a river bridge. Mistry suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, which declared him dead.

The Palghar Police informed that Mistry died in a car crash at around 3 pm in Palghar area of Maharashtra. A total of four people were there in the vehicle and two of them, including Mistry, has died. The officials said that Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.The car, a mercedes MH 47 AB 6705 crashed into a divider near Charoti on a bridge. There were four people of which two including Mistry died on the spot. Two others shifted to a hospital.

LIVE UPDATES

- NCP MP Supriya Sule in a tweet said: "Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus."

- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said he was deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Mistry.