Watch: First visuals of Cyrus Mistry's car which crashed and caused his death

Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, was killed in a road accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai. The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad in a Mercedes car.

The Mercedes Benz in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling. Badly mangled. Looks to be a severe impact. pic.twitter.com/iI1VacwGrp — Chetan Bhutani (@BhutaniChetan) September 4, 2022

The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river, a senior police officer said.

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured, reported PTI quoting Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat, he said.

The accident took place when the driver lost control and banged in a river bridge. Cyrus and four others were going towards Palghar when at some distance from Palghar the accident occurred.

