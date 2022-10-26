Dabur India announces interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share; key details

Dabur India, a regular dividend payer, on Wednesday announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share, aggregating Rs 442.94 crore. The record date for the same has been fixed at November 4. The dividend will be paid on November 17.

Dabur India had announced a final dividend of Rs 2.70 per share for FY22 in July, in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share. In the preceding financial year, the FMCG firm announced a total dividend of Rs 4.75 per share.

"Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 43 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company in its meeting held today have declared interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share having face value of Re. 1/- each (i.e. 250 per cent) for the financial year 2022-23," Dabur India said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.

Earlier today, the FMCG major reported a 2.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 490.10 crore for the September quarter against Rs 504.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,986.50 crore from Rs 2,817.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Dabur India said.

Ebitda margin for the quarter fell to 24.2 per cent from 26 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Meanwhile, Dabur India also announced the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Badshah Masala for Rs 587.52 crore at an enterprise value of Rs 1,152 crore.